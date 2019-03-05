× Elyria man indicted on child porn charges

ELYRIA, Ohio – The Department of Justice has indicted an Elyria man on child pornography charges.

Brian Louk, 58, was charged with receiving, distributing and possessing visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit content.

According to a press release, Louk knowingly received and distributed the files.

This took place between August 6 through December 10, 2018, according to the indictment.

The indictment also charges that on or about January 18, 2019, Louk possessed a computer that contained child pornography.

41.368380 -82.107649