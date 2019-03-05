Customers, staff fight at Red Lobster in Orange Village

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORANGE VILLAGE, Ohio-- Surveillance cameras were recording as a dispute between a customer and a waitress at the Red Lobster in Orange Village escalated into a brawl.

Police said they identified 52-year-old Darlene Brown, of Cleveland, as the one responsible for the fight Sunday night, based on witness statements and the video.

"There's 20 people fighting in the dining room at Red Lobster... It is physical? Like punching or verbal? Yes, like punching, physical," a caller told 911.

Brown was unhappy with the food and service, and confronted the waitress, according to police. The manager asked the woman and her family to leave, but the argument escalated and another waitress tried to intervene.

One employee said Brown slapped her on the shoulder and she retaliated by slapping her across the face. The melee exploded when Brown and her family went after the waitress.

The angry customers can be heard on video challenging employees to come out of the kitchen and fight.

"That's right, don't hide behind no damn kitchen. You all have the wrong table tonight," one said.

It happened right in front of a police officer in uniform who was providing security at the restaurant while off duty.

Police said the fight could have been avoided if Brown used the proper channels to air her grievance.

"I mean that's the easy way to do it, right, so if you have some type of problem or issue with a restaurant, take it upon the management. If you don't like what he or she gives you at that point, there's always customer service, right?" Sgt. Mike Debeljak said.