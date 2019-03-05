Coldest March day in 5 years; temps will struggle to reach 20 degrees

Posted 4:49 am, March 5, 2019, by , Updated at 05:31AM, March 5, 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Layer up! Highs will stay way BELOW the average through midweek with tomorrow’s highs only climbing into the upper teens. This would be the first time in 5 years with teens in March!

A very cold start Tuesday will include sub-zero wind chills and single digit lows.  Temperatures will struggle to reach 20°!  Scattered lake effect snow showers will start to fly with little to no accumulation (up to an inch in the primary snow-belt) .  There will be some lingering  lake-effect early Wednesday.

End of the week show signs of warming up, but unfortunately, it will be joined by snow, wintry mix, and rain followed by lake-effect snow!

Here is your 8-day forecast:

