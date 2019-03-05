Coldest March day in 5 years; temps will struggle to reach 20 degrees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Layer up! Highs will stay way BELOW the average through midweek with tomorrow’s highs only climbing into the upper teens. This would be the first time in 5 years with teens in March!

A very cold start Tuesday will include sub-zero wind chills and single digit lows. Temperatures will struggle to reach 20°! Scattered lake effect snow showers will start to fly with little to no accumulation (up to an inch in the primary snow-belt) . There will be some lingering lake-effect early Wednesday.

End of the week show signs of warming up, but unfortunately, it will be joined by snow, wintry mix, and rain followed by lake-effect snow!

Here is your 8-day forecast:

