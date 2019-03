CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police are investigating a homicide in the 3400 block of E. 103rd Street.

According to police, officers responded to the area Monday around 6 p.m.

They found a man in the backyard of an abandoned home.

He had been shot in the back.

Police say he was pronounced dead at University Hospitals.

The victim has not been identified.

Stay with FOX 8 for more as the story develops.