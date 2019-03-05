× Cleveland police arrest man suspected of robbing three banks

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police arrested a man suspected in multiple bank robberies Sunday evening.

45-year-old Pasquale Cisternino was arrested on Hough Avenue.

Cleveland police arrested Cisternino on a tip.

Cisternino is suspected of robbing the Chase Bank on Robinhood Drive, the Dollar Bank in Eastlake and The Ohio Savings Bank in Wickliffe in February.

Eastlake, Wickliffe and Willoughby police detectives worked together to identify Cisternino as the suspect.

He’s being held on $100,000 cash or surety bond.