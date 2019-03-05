Cleveland officer charged with prostitution pleads not guilty

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland police officer charged with 11 counts of solicitation of prostitution was scheduled for arraignment Tuesday.

Sgt. Michael Rybarczyk, 58, was placed on restricted duty in February, pending the outcome of the criminal case.

Rybarczyk is a 29-year veteran of the department.

Court records described 11 incidents between July 28 and Dec. 2 involving women from ages 18 to 28. He offered to pay $40 to $100 for sexual favors, according to court documents.

The Cleveland Division of Police Internal Affairs Unit handled the investigation.

In court today, a lawyer entered a not guilty plea on Ryberczyk’s behalf.

