City of Akron makes changes to attract more qualified lifeguards for city pools

AKRON- The City of Akron is looking for qualified lifeguards for Perkins Woods Pool and Reservoir Park Pool for the upcoming summer season.

The city has made changes to the qualifications applicants need to be considered. All lifeguards must be 17 years old, have completed the 11th grade, have a valid driver’s license and be Red Cross certified by June 2019.

The city plans to hire at least 18 lifeguards at $11.18 an hour this season.

“The results of our community-wide recreation survey revealed that pools continue to be important drivers of connection, safety, and quality of life in our neighborhoods,” Mayor Dan Horrigan said. “By offering a Red Cross Certification class and expanding opportunities for lifeguards to high school seniors, we hope to be able to extend pool hours this summer.”

The Akron Recreation Bureau will be offering a Red Cross certification class for anyone interested in becoming a lifeguard. Participants are not required to apply for a lifeguard position to enroll. This course will be conducted during March at a fee of $99 per person and will include materials, instruction, and a certificate. For details on the certification course, please contact Lisa Ellis, Recreation Leader, at 330-375-2852.