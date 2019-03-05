Capitol Theatre to pay tribute to Luke Perry

CLEVELAND- As family, friends, and fans continue to mourn the loss of Mansfield native Luke Perry,  Capitol Theatre is inviting his local fans to celebrate his life.

Perry, 52,  passed away Monday after suffering a massive stroke last week.

His publicist said, “He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time,” a statement from Robinson read.

He was born Coy Luther Perry III in Mansfield, Ohio, and raised in the small community of Fredericktown.  After graduating high school, he moved to  Los Angeles to pursue acting.

To honor the 90s icon,   Capitol Theatre will be showing 1992’s ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer‘  March 12, at 7:30 p. m.

The cost is $6. For more information on tickets, click here.

