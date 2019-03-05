Browns players’ tweets have fans buzzing

CLEVELAND– The NFL free agent market opens next Wednesday and there is a growing list of top talent available.
Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry wasn’t shy on Twitter on Tuesday. He encouraged a few free agents to come to Cleveland, including safety Eric Weddle, linebacker Mark Barron, safety Johnathan Cyprien and safety Landon Collins.
Meanwhile, Damarious Randall praised Browns general manager John Dorsey and traded jabs with teammates about training camp. Randall was one of the GM’s several acquisitions last March. We’ll see what he has in store this season soon enough.