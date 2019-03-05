Browns players’ tweets have fans buzzing

CLEVELAND– The NFL free agent market opens next Wednesday and there is a growing list of top talent available.

Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry wasn’t shy on Twitter on Tuesday. He encouraged a few free agents to come to Cleveland, including safety Eric Weddle, linebacker Mark Barron, safety Johnathan Cyprien and safety Landon Collins.

Make sure your mind right and Come To Cleveland.. #DawgsGottaEat — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) March 5, 2019

Looking for revenge (insert drake)… Come to Cleveland😂😂😂 #LoveYouEric🐐 — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) March 5, 2019

The sun shines in CLEVELAND.. Adam make sure Mark Know we got a place for him!!! — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) March 5, 2019

The BROWNS big brudda!!!! You and @RandallTime 🤯 #PICKPICKPICKY — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) March 5, 2019

Huge fan brudda since your Dtown and Bama days as well… congratulations on your success and future success… CLEVELAND HAS A PLACE FOR YOU.. #DawgsGottaEat — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) March 5, 2019

Meanwhile, Damarious Randall praised Browns general manager John Dorsey and traded jabs with teammates about training camp. Randall was one of the GM’s several acquisitions last March. We’ll see what he has in store this season soon enough.

John Dorsey lowkey a genius… — Damarious Randall (@RandallTime) March 5, 2019

Yeah training camp going be lit 🔥 https://t.co/IUbytqhrmT — Damarious Randall (@RandallTime) March 5, 2019

