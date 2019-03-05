Ashtabula sheriff: Victim in murder-suicide knew attacker through online forum

Posted 10:27 am, March 5, 2019, by

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio – The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible murder-suicide at a home on Furnace Road.

The sheriff’s office reports they received a 911 call Monday around 3:30 p.m.

The caller reported there were two bodies inside the home.

According to a press release, a preliminary investigation indicates the victim knew the suspect through an online forum.

The sheriff reports the victim is 61-year-old Kimberly Habian.

The sheriff’s office press release says Habian died from multiple stab wounds and multiple gunshot wounds.

The press release identifies 60-year-old Santos Guerra as the suspect.

The sheriff reports Guerra died from a single gunshot wound to the mouth.

The investigation is ongoing.

Google Map for coordinates 41.868335 by -80.527319.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.