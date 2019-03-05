Ashtabula sheriff: Victim in murder-suicide knew attacker through online forum

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio – The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible murder-suicide at a home on Furnace Road.

The sheriff’s office reports they received a 911 call Monday around 3:30 p.m.

The caller reported there were two bodies inside the home.

According to a press release, a preliminary investigation indicates the victim knew the suspect through an online forum.

The sheriff reports the victim is 61-year-old Kimberly Habian.

The sheriff’s office press release says Habian died from multiple stab wounds and multiple gunshot wounds.

The press release identifies 60-year-old Santos Guerra as the suspect.

The sheriff reports Guerra died from a single gunshot wound to the mouth.

The investigation is ongoing.