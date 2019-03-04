Witness calls 911 after seeing car in river before it sank

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A man driving home from work called 911 after spotting a car in the river.

“I was talking with the wife on the phone and I glanced over and I says, ‘God, that looks like car lights in the middle of the bay,'” Chris Fox told Fox 8 News.

Fox said he parked his car and looked out into the water and saw the car.

It happened just before 3 a.m. near the Center Street Bridge in The Flats.

Fox said he grabbed his phone and called 911. Moments later, he said the car sank.

He’s hopeful nobody was in the car.

“I yelled and I tried to get somebody’s attention, but I couldn’t see nobody in the car,” he said. “I don’t think anybody was in the car.”

A diver from the Cleveland Division of Fire went into the water, but never found the car. The United States Coast Guard put a small search boat in the water. The search was called off around 4 a.m. It was expected to resume when the sun comes up.

“It’s really cold tonight and I hope if there was somebody in there, I hope they got out,” Fox said.