Wickliffe high school senior killed in 'horseplay' incident

WICKLIFFE- An 18-year-old male has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and reckless operation of a motor vehicle after an incident involving a high school senior Saturday.

According to the Wickliffe Police Department, 17-year-old Anthony Noch was leaving the Wickliffe Lanes Bowling Alley around 11:47 p.m. Saturday when he was struck by a car driven by his friend.

Police said the incident occurred during “horseplay” between the friends. The driver and another friend left the bowling alley before Noch, who was paying inside. That is when the suspect moved the car from its original parking spot so Noch would have to look for it. According to a Wickliffe police news release, as Noch was looking for the car, the suspect drove towards him to startle him and in doing so, struck Anthony Noch with the front driver’s side of his car. Noch fell to the ground and suffered a serious head injury. He was taken to Lake West Hospital and later transported to University Hospitals in Cleveland, where he passed away early Sunday morning. At this time, there is no evidence that alcohol or drugs were involved.