Temps struggle to hit 20; sub-zero wind chills Tuesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio - It’s going to be a cold couple of days! Highs today will reach low 20’s!

Layer up! Highs will stay way BELOW the average tomorrow with highs in the upper teens. This would be the first time in 5 years with teens in March!

A very cold start Tuesday will include sub-zero wind chills and single digit lows. Temperatures will struggle to reach 20°! Scattered lake effect snow showers will start to fly with little to no accumulation (up to an inch in a few areas) . There will be some lingering lake-effect early Wednesday.

