× Southwest Airlines offers flights to Hawaii for as low as $49

Paradise is within your grasp, especially if you live in California.

Southwest Airlines is launching its service to Hawaii with deep discounts. Fares as low as $49 one-way from Oakland and San Jose in California, to Honolulu and Kahului in Hawaii are available for purchase through March 5 as part of a two-day launch sale.

The airline’s service to Hawaii is set to start on March 17. Start dates for sale-fare travel range from March 19 through various dates in May, depending on the routes. Travel at the deeply discounted fares must be completed by June 19.

Comprehensive details about the fare sale are listed in the airline’s news release.

Southwest is also launching inter-island routes, with the first launching on April 28 between Honolulu and Kahului. Inter-island routes are available for purchase through March 5 for as low as $29 one-way.

The lowest fares are valid only on certain days of the week, the airline said in its announcement.

Service from San Diego and Sacramento will be announced in the coming weeks, according to Southwest. Details about flights to and from Lihue, on Kauai, will also be announced soon.

Ticket can be booked at Southwest.com/Hawaii. Fares available through 11:59 p.m. Pacific Standard Time through March 5.