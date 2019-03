× Smashing Pumpkins and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds make tour stop in Northeast Ohio

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – Tickets go on sale March 8 to see The Smashing Pumpkins and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

They are playing at Blossom Music Center August 19 with Special Guest AFI.

The summer tour is making 16 stops across the country.