School closings and delays

Single digit wind chills, highs in the low 20s

Posted 5:33 am, March 4, 2019, by , Updated at 05:40AM, March 4, 2019


CLEVELAND, Ohio - Single digit winds chills Monday morning.  Bundle up!  It’s going to be a cold couple of days!  Highs today will reach low 20’s!

A very cold start Tuesday with sub-zero wind chills and single digit lows.  Temperatures will struggle to reach 20°!  Scattered lake effect snow showers expected, little to no accumulation.  End of the week looking a little more seasonable, even a bit of warm-up!  But it comes at a price…windy, rain, wintry mix to lake effect snow!

Here is your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

Latest forecast information, here.

Google Map for coordinates 41.49932 by -81.694361.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.