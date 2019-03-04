Single digit wind chills, highs in the low 20s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Single digit winds chills Monday morning. Bundle up! It’s going to be a cold couple of days! Highs today will reach low 20’s!

A very cold start Tuesday with sub-zero wind chills and single digit lows. Temperatures will struggle to reach 20°! Scattered lake effect snow showers expected, little to no accumulation. End of the week looking a little more seasonable, even a bit of warm-up! But it comes at a price…windy, rain, wintry mix to lake effect snow!

Here is your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

