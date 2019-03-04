Sen. Sherrod Brown’s connection to Luke Perry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANSFIELD, Ohio-- Sen. Sherrod Brown shared his connection Luke Perry following the actor's death on Monday.

Brown's father, who was a doctor in Mansfield, delivered Perry as a baby. Perry attended Fredericktown High School before moving to California to pursue his acting career.

“Luke Perry represented what makes our state great – generosity, humility, and a fighting spirit. Connie and I join the Mansfield and Fredericktown communities in offering our deep sympathies to Luke’s family and friends on their loss," Brown said in a statement.

He appeared at campaign events for Brown.

Perry, best known as Dylan McKay on "Beverly Hills 90210" and Fred Andrews on "Riverdale," died at the age of 52. He suffered a massive stroke last week.