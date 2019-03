CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Salvation Army Cleveland West Park is hosting free produce giveaways starting in March and running through October.

It is part of a partnership with The Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

Produce will be available at no cost to residents.

You’ll need a photo I.D. and a proof of residency.

They also suggest bringing your own bags for the produce.

All of the giveaways will be held at 12645 Lorain Avenue from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Here are the dates:

March 8

April 12

May 17

June 21

July 26

August 16

September 20

October 18