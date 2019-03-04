× Reward offered in threat at Fremont Ross High School

FREMONT, Ohio– The Fremont Police Department is offering a $250 reward for tips in a threat at Fremont Ross High School.

The message was written in a bathroom on March 1. Police said it including a reference to gun violence, a racial slur and Monday’s date. A student found the threat and alerted faulty.

There was an increased police presence at the school on Monay as a precaution.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Kiddey or school resource Officer Burkin.