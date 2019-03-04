Reports of ‘Mexican Oxy’ surface in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio – Blue fentanyl-laced pills mimicking prescription oxycodone are being smuggled into the United States from Mexico, according to the United States Drug Enforcement Agency.

Also known as “Mexican Oxy,” the pills have surfaced in Lake County, according to a press release from the Lake County General Health District.

The Lake County Crime Laboratory recently processed more than 250 of these fake oxycodone tablets, according to the press release.

A supervisor at the Lake County crime lab reports these pills had varying levels of Fentanyl combined with other substances.

Fentanyl has been linked to overdose deaths locally and nationwide.