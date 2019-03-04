Ravenna police search for man who robbed gas station in ski mask

RAVENNA, Ohio – Ravenna police are investigating a robbery that happened Friday at the Circle K Store on W Main St.

Police received a call about 3:45 a.m.

According to a press release, the clerk called police after he says a man in a ski mask and all dark clothing entered the store and demanded money.

The clerk says the man left the store on foot.

According to police, responding officers and a police K9 checked the area.

They didn’t find a suspect, but they did find some of the stolen money and other property.

If you have any information that can help police, call (330)296-6486.