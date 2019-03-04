Rallying for GM workers in Lordstown: Prayer service, True Blue Friday planned for employees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CORTLAND-A tremendous call for support is underway in Trumbull County for the GM Lordstown workers who are facing unemployment at the end of the week.

The Drive it Home Ohio campaign is asking everyone to wear blue, this Friday, March 8 to show Ohio workers are loyal, dependable and trustworthy.

In November, General Motors announced a decrease in its salaried workforce; the company said 6,000 hourly workers would lose their jobs or be reassigned to other facilities.

Mayor Arno Hill told FOX 8 News last week, "It will be a blow to the economy here. It will be a blow to all the local businesses that rely on General Motors."

Mayor Hill says many families have already left the Lordstown plant, which produces the Chevy Cruze, in pursuit of jobs at other GM facilities. Yet, others who reside in the area say friends and family impacted who want to stay were forced to find jobs that do not pay as well as GM.

"They are searching for jobs, minimum wage. They at least started a little bit above minimum wage; now, they have to find at least minimum wage jobs to at least try to survive now," said Sugeily Melendez.

1. Take a picture with your co-workers, by yourself, with a GM vehicle, with your favorite pet – you get the picture. 3. Post it to your social media – Facebook, Twitter, Instagram - and use the hashtags #DriveItHomeOhio #SaveGMLordstown #SaveLordstown and #GMInvestInUs. The hashtag is important so we can show GM CEO Mary Barra the broad support for True Blue Friday. Use whatever caption you like or something like this… "Wearing TRUE BLUE today to show that Mahoning Valley and Ohio workers are loyal, dependable and trustworthy. #DriveItHomeOhio #SaveGMLordstown #SaveLordstown and #GMInvestInUs."

In addition to the 'True Blue' campaign Friday, a prayer service will take place tonight at Cortland Trinity Baptist Church on McCleary Jacob Road, in Cortland.

The service begins at 6:30 p.m. and is offering prayer and support for GM employees, their families, and the Trumbull County region.