Production at GM Lordstown will end Wednesday

LORDSTOWN, Ohio– Production at the General Motors plant in Lordstown will end earlier than expected.

A GM spokeswoman said the company previously estimated work would stop at the end of the day on Friday. Instead, Wednesday will be the last day for the assembly plant.

“We know this will be an emotional day for our Lordstown team and we appreciate all their commitment and hard work to build the highest quality vehicles,” GM said in a statement on Monday.

The auto manufacturer announced a major restructuring in November, including closing five plants with about 8,000 salaried employees and 6,000 hourly employees losing their jobs or being reassigned.

“Once the plant finishes the build out of the Cruze, it will be on unallocated status. The next steps for the plant will be determined during UAW negotiations. Other than that, we aren’t speculating on the future of the plant,” the spokeswoman said.

GM said nearly 950 workers from the Lordstown and Detroit facilities have accepted jobs at other plants.

