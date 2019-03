LAKE COUNTY, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Transportation has reduced the speed limit on I-90 in Lake County.

ODOT is reducing the speed to 60 mph between SR 44 and SR 528.

Current conditions on I-90 between SR 44 and SR 528 in #LakeCountyOH have warranted a speed limit of 60 mph as of 11:24 p.m. (3/3/2019) pic.twitter.com/X1X6fJVi57 — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) March 4, 2019

This is due to road conditions.