Neighbors stunned by hit-skip that killed man on historic street in Akron

AKRON, Ohio-- Neighbors of an elderly man who was killed by a hit-and-run driver hope the perpetrator is either caught or turns them self into police.

“Come forward and identify yourself. I can’t imagine what the family must be going through right now,” Candice Nagy said. “It’s so sad.”

Seventy-three-year-old Ernest Liska was retrieving his newspaper on Sunday just after 7 a.m. on Merriman Road in Akron when police said an erratic driver struck him.

According to investigators, the vehicle went left of center, hit the curb, then Ernest and a lamppost before speeding away.

Witnesses described seeing a white mid-sized SUV. Less than 4 miles away officers located a 2018 Toyota Rav 4 on Akron Peninsula Road that’s suspected of being involved in the accident, but the driver hasn’t been located.

Neighbors told FOX 8 that they’re still stunned it happened on beautiful and historic Merriman Road, where there are wide sidewalks and a grassy median between the properties and the street.

“It’s extremely upsetting... I was just horrified by that because you wouldn’t think, you wouldn’t think going out to get your paper and the guy gets his life taken away," Nagy said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron Police Department at 330-375-2490. They can also call Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS or text their tips to 274637 (Crimes). Tipsters can remain anonymous and receive a reward.