PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio - FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.

Edward Yatsko is 55.

He was last seen in Parma Heights on January 30.

Edward is 5'7" and weighs about 240 lbs.

If you've seen him, call the Cuyahoga County Sheriff at (216)348-4232.

