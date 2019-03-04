Increased law enforcement presence at Fremont City schools following threat

FREMONT, Ohio – There will be an increased presence by the Fremont Police Department, the Sandusky County Sheriff and the Ohio State Highway Patrol at Fremont City Schools Monday.

According to a press release from the Fremont Police Department, it is a precaution in response to a report of a threat.

Police say there was a threaat written on a bathroomm stall at Fremont Ross High School on March 1.

According to the press release, the threat included a reference to gun violence and a racial slur with the date “3/4/16.”

A student alerted faculty, who called police.

The Fremont Police Department reports it is aware the threat was posted on social media by a student.

Police and the school system are taking the threat seriously.

Fremont police are pursuing possible leads.

If you have any information, call (419)332-6200. You can make an anonymous tip.

Students can also report any concerns or issues to the school resource officer or school counselor.