School closings and delays

Increased law enforcement presence at Fremont City schools following threat

Posted 5:55 am, March 4, 2019, by

FREMONT, Ohio – There will be an increased presence by the Fremont Police Department, the Sandusky County Sheriff and the Ohio State Highway Patrol at Fremont City Schools Monday.

According to a press release from the Fremont Police Department, it is a precaution in response to a report of a threat.

Police say there was a threaat written on a bathroomm stall at Fremont Ross High School on March 1.

According to the press release, the threat included a reference to gun violence and a racial slur with the date “3/4/16.”

A student alerted faculty, who called police.

The Fremont Police Department reports it is aware the threat was posted on social media by a student.

Police and the school system are taking the threat seriously.

Fremont police are pursuing possible leads.

If you have any information, call (419)332-6200. You can make an anonymous tip.

Students can also report any concerns or issues to the school resource officer or school counselor.

Google Map for coordinates 41.350330 by -83.121863.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.