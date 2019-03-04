I-Team: Aurora police officer charged with road rage bonds out of jail

Officer Joe LaPerna, Aurora Police Department

AURORA, Ohio – An officer with the Aurora police department has bonded out of jail in Florida and remains on an unpaid leave.

Aurora police officials say Officer Joseph LaPerna was arrested in Lee County Florida Saturday morning on charges related to a road rage incident.

He bonded out of jail early Monday morning and is expected in court soon to face the charges.

He has worked at the department for more than 20 years.

