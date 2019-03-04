Hollywood pays tribute to Luke Perry: ‘My heart is broken.’
With a career that took off in a famous zipcode and was bookended all-too-soon in a town called Riverdale, Luke Perry had an acting career that spanned decades and touched multiple generations of television viewers.
His reach can be seen in the breadth of peers and colleagues who are remembering Perry upon news of his death at age 52.
Perry died Monday after suffering what his publicist said was “a massive stroke.”
From his “Beverly Hills 90210” co-stars to those who worked with him on CW’s “Riverdale,” Perry is being remembered as a guy as seemingly cool as the character who made him famous.
Read more here.