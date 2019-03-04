× Hollywood pays tribute to Luke Perry: ‘My heart is broken.’

With a career that took off in a famous zipcode and was bookended all-too-soon in a town called Riverdale, Luke Perry had an acting career that spanned decades and touched multiple generations of television viewers.

His reach can be seen in the breadth of peers and colleagues who are remembering Perry upon news of his death at age 52.

Perry died Monday after suffering what his publicist said was “a massive stroke.”

From his “Beverly Hills 90210” co-stars to those who worked with him on CW’s “Riverdale,” Perry is being remembered as a guy as seemingly cool as the character who made him famous.

Dearest Luke,

I will forever bask in the loving memories we've shared over the last thirty years. May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here, for those you leave behind. — Ian Ziering (@IanZiering) March 4, 2019

My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family. ❤️ #LukePerry — Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) March 4, 2019

RIP Luke Perry. In high school we all wanted to be as cool as you. — Bryan Greenberg (@bryangreenberg) March 4, 2019

The first time I met Luke Perry we talked about what kind of movie we wanted “Buffy” to be. I asked if he’d ever seen “Near Dark” and he gave me a look of HOW DARE YOU SIR and I knew we’d get along. Funny, committed, and always gracious. He shouldn’t be gone. — Joss Whedon (@joss) March 4, 2019

Luke Perry was humble and kind every time we crossed paths. I’m so sorry to hear of his passing. — scott foley (@scottkfoley) March 4, 2019

With the heaviest of hearts, I am devastated to@tell you we lost Luke. I am still in shock and I have no words beyond saying he was a truly kind gentleman. He will be mourned and missed by everyone who know him and the millions who love him.

RIP, deari… https://t.co/OvqjOm2mqK pic.twitter.com/HktgGQinVy — Christine Elise (@celisemccarthy) March 4, 2019

Oh God. I’m heart sick. I love you Luke. You were an angel and a friend to me. Loss for words. #LukePerry — emma caulfield ford (@emmacaulfield) March 4, 2019

So shocking so young! RIP sweet Luke. My love goes out to your family and friends. “Luke Perry passes away just days after the Beverly Hills 90210 star was rushed to the hospital” pic.twitter.com/lkTlKbh8Fj — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) March 4, 2019

My heart goes out to his friends and family. Such a tragic loss. #RIPLukePerry https://t.co/YtY03I0EOk — Alison Sweeney (@Ali_Sweeney) March 4, 2019

Dear Liuke ..love love and my heart is so sad I’m sending love to your family and Alexis is waiting for you ,you will laugh and dance God bless you 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿😇 — Rosanna Arquette (@RoArquette) March 4, 2019

Condolences to the family of Luke Perry. 😞 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 4, 2019

L.P. you

made every

situation better,

my man. your

elegance

your wit

your charm

and

your giant heart,

inspired and

enchanted so many

of us,

on countless

occasions,

with brilliant aplomb. R.I.P good sir. i am

truly honored

to have known you

all of these years. ©️ ❤️ — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) March 4, 2019

