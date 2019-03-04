‘He knows I love him’: Shannen Doherty says she’s been ‘in contact’ with Luke Perry since stroke

Actress Shannen Doherty said she’s been “in contact” with former “Beverly Hills, 90210” co-star Luke Perry after he reportedly had a massive stroke last week.

Entertainment Tonight reports she got emotional after being asked about Perry at the Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation’s Compassion Project Gala Sunday.

“I can’t talk about it here ’cause I will literally start crying but I love him and he knows I love him,” said Doherty. “It’s Luke, and he’s my Dylan.”

Perry, 52, played Dylan McKay on “Beverly Hills, 90210,” and Doherty played his love interest Brenda Walsh. TMZ reports that he had a massive stroke.

He was born and raised in rural Fredericktown, Ohio.

The news of Perry’s hospitalization came a day after FOX announced it was doing a “90210” reboot that will star all the original stars of the show with the exception of Doherty and Perry.

