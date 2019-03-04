Fox Recipe Box: 30-Minute White Chicken Chili

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Chef Eric Rogers White Chicken Chili recipe only takes 30 minutes to make, but it tastes like you 've been in the kitchen for hours. Fox 8's Wayne Dawson learned how to make this satisfying and tasty dish. Click here hear learn more about Chef Rogers Black Box Fix gourmet sandwich shop in Legacy Village.

Chef Rogers 30-Minute White Chicken Chili Recipe

Prep Time- 5 mins

Cook Time- 25 mins

Total Time- 30 mins

Ingredients

4 medium skinless, boneless chicken breasts

4 cups chicken stock

2 cloves garlic minced

1 medium onion diced

2 finely diced jalapenos

4oz shredded kale

1 can white beans, drained

1 can diced green chilis, with liquids from chilis

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 teaspoon chopped fresh cilantro

Instructions