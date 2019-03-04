Fox Recipe Box: 30-Minute White Chicken Chili

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Chef Eric Rogers White Chicken Chili recipe only takes 30 minutes to make, but it tastes like you 've been in the kitchen for hours. Fox 8's Wayne Dawson learned how to make this satisfying and tasty dish. Click here hear learn more about Chef Rogers Black Box Fix gourmet sandwich shop in Legacy Village.
Chef Rogers 30-Minute White Chicken Chili Recipe
Prep Time- 5 mins
Cook Time- 25 mins
Total Time- 30 mins
Ingredients
- 4 medium skinless, boneless chicken breasts
- 4 cups chicken stock
- 2 cloves garlic minced
- 1 medium onion diced
- 2 finely diced jalapenos
- 4oz shredded kale
- 1 can white beans, drained
- 1 can diced green chilis, with liquids from chilis
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon chopped fresh cilantro
Instructions
- Add chicken to a 4-quart, heavy bottomed stockpot over medium heat. Add chicken stock and cook until tender, about 15 minutes. Shred chicken with two forks and then add back to the liquid.
- Add garlic, onion and jalapeno to stockpot, white beans, green chilis, kale, dried oregano, cumin, garlic powder, salt, pepper, and chopped fresh cilantro. Stir until well-combined. Taste for flavor and adjust to your preference.
- Simmer over low heat for about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and serve.