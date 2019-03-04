School closings and delays

Fareed Zakaria to deliver Ohio State commencement address

Posted 6:12 am, March 4, 2019, by

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 18: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Journalist Fareed Zakaria speaks at the 2014 Global Action Summit at Music City Center on November 18, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State University has announced that journalist, author and political scientist Fareed Zakaria will deliver its spring commencement address.

Zakaria currently hosts “Fareed Zakaria: GPS” on CNN and writes as a columnist for The Washington Post and a contributing editor for The Atlantic.

Ohio State President Michael Drake described Zakaria in a statement as a “leading voice in our national discourse on global and domestic affairs.”

Zakaria previously delivered a keynote speech at Ohio State during the centennial celebration for the Fisher College of Business.

The university will hand out more than 11,000 diplomas at its commencement ceremony on May 5 at Ohio Stadium.

Google Map for coordinates 39.961176 by -82.998794.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.