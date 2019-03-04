Live video: Salvage crews work to remove car from Cuyahoga River; Driver turns self in

CLEVELAND– The driver of the car that went into the Cuyahoga River early Monday morning turned himself in, Cleveland fire officials say.

The SUV plunged into the water at Riverbed Street and Elm Avenue on the west bank of the Flats. A man spotted the vehicle floating and called 911 at about 2:45 a.m.

Video posted on Instagram showed a man, who appeared to be the driver, climbing a ladder to shore and asking for a cigarette. He was not there went authorities arrived.

Cleveland Fire Assistant Chief Tony Missig said the driver returned to the scene later on Monday as emergency workers continued to look for the SUV. The man confirmed he was the only person inside when the car went into the river.

The vehicle was eventually located about 100 feet downriver. Salvage crews are working to remove it from the Cuyahoga River this evening.