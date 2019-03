Courteney Cox is bringing Friends nostalgia to life on her Instagram page.

The actress posted a video where she instructs movers to “pivot” as they try to navigate with a piece of furniture.

Friends fans will remember in the scene she is parodying, Rachel and Chandler are helping Ross move a couch that won’t fit up the stairwell.

Ross shouts instructions as they go, along with “Pivot! Pivot! Pivot!”