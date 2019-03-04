Canton police discover drugs, firearms during raid at Canton bar

CANTON- Canton police have released details of their raid on a local bar that is accused of operating as an after-hours liquor establishment without a license.

Shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday, Canton Police Department Special Investigations Unit, The Canton SWAT Co-Op, and other local agencies executed a search warrant at the 4th Quarter Bar. Police say the location had been a source of many criminal complaints by residents in the local area over the past several weeks.

Their search discovered 7 firearms, crack cocaine, and marijuana along with evidence of illegal gambling and illegal liquor sales. Three people were arrested on unrelated warrants.

The Canton Police Department’s Special Investigative Unit is continuing to investigate. Charges are pending based on the outcome of the investigation. Anyone with any information about this is asked to contact the Canton Police Special Investigative Unit at (330) 649-5929. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411.