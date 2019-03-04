× Agents search in Huron County for remains of man missing 16 years

NORWALK, Ohio– Authorities searched for the remains of Michael Sheppard Jr. near a Huron County creek on Monday.

He was 35 when he was last seen in Perkins Township on April 30, 2003. Sheppard arrived at his mother’s house driving a red Ford pickup truck and said he was on his way to buy license plates. Investigators said he was killed in a drug deal gone bad.

Agents from Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation searched for his body under US 250 near Rattlesnake Creek, just north of Norwalk, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office said.

Efforts started again in October when Joshua Stamm, one of three people charged in Sheppard’s disappearance, pleaded guilty to causing his death. Stamm told authorities to search the wooded area.

In the past, BCI has been assisted by the search and recovery team Texas EquuSearch.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Perkins Township Police Department at 419-627-0824.

