3-year-old shot in Akron home invasion

AKRON, Ohio – Akron police are looking for two suspects in a shooting and home invasion robbery.
According to police, officers responded to a home in the 600 block of Crouse Street around 11:30 p.m.
Police say the residents told them two men forced open the back door.
According to a report from police, one suspect was armed with a handgun.
Police say the suspect fired a shot, hitting a three-year-old in knee. A male resident was also shot in the leg.
The injuries are not considered life-threatening.
A police report says the suspects took $7,000 in cash and ran from the home.
There is not a clear description of the suspects.
If you have information, call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at (330)375-2490.
You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (Crimes). Callers can remain anonymous.