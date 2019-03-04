3-year-old shot in Akron home invasion

AKRON, Ohio – Akron police are looking for two suspects in a shooting and home invasion robbery.

According to police, officers responded to a home in the 600 block of Crouse Street around 11:30 p.m.

Police say the residents told them two men forced open the back door.

According to a report from police, one suspect was armed with a handgun.

Police say the suspect fired a shot, hitting a three-year-old in knee. A male resident was also shot in the leg.

The injuries are not considered life-threatening.

A police report says the suspects took $7,000 in cash and ran from the home.

There is not a clear description of the suspects.

If you have information, call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at (330)375-2490.

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (Crimes). Callers can remain anonymous.

