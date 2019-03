ATLANTA, Georgia – A professor at Morehouse College is going viral for what he did to help a student.

A student came to class with a child because he didn’t have a sitter.

According to a tweet from class, Professor Nathan Alexander offered to hold the baby saying, “I’ll hold her so you can take good notes!”

The tweet included a photo of Alexander teaching with a baby strapped to his chest.

Student came to class today with his child due to no babysitter or anybody to watch her while he was in class.

My professor NATHAN ALEXANDER said “I’ll hold her so you can take good notes!” #HBCU #morehouse #Respect pic.twitter.com/oogIqetseS — TheOriginal™ (@Original_Vaughn) March 1, 2019

The tweet has been shared more than 60,000 times.