Olmsted Historical Society holds annual pancake breakfast to support Frostville Museum

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — Many people enjoyed a pancake breakfast to support the Frostville Museum in the Cleveland Metroparks Rocky River Reservation Sunday morning.

The annual event put on by the Olmsted Historical Society provided guests with breakfast food including pancakes sausage, eggs, potatoes, and more.

A volunteer told FOX 8 the museum’s major fundraiser this year is a raffle for a quilt that has been donated.

It will be featured at events throughout the year before being raffled off in drawing in November.

The money raised will help maintain the historic buildings at the museum.

The Olmsted Historical Society is also holding two more pancake breakfasts the next two Sundays.

For more information visit the Olmsted Historical Society’s website, here.

More on the Frostville Museum, here.