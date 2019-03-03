ODOT warns drivers Monday morning commute may be ‘slow and slick’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio -- The Ohio Department of Transportation is warning drivers that the Monday morning commute could be slow and slick, but they’re also doing all they can to keep the roads passable.

“We’re out in force,” said ODOT Spokesperson Brent Kovacs, “We’re primarily salting, as the snow accumulates overnight we’ll put plows down.”

More than 100 trucks have been dispatched across Lake, Geauga, Cuyahoga, Summit and Stark counties.

Although only 1 to 3 inches of snow was anticipated Kovacs said they need to keep the roads passable before the extreme cold settles in over the next couple of days.

“We just want to make sure nothing freezes on the roads, we’re gonna be using different products such as calcium chloride,” said Kovacs, “As the temperature drops into the teens.”

Single digit and subzero wind chills are possible.

Some Belden Village shoppers said, the bitterly cold weather is almost worse than the snow this time of year.

“I’d rather deal with the snow, it’s easier on the body,” said Kenny Black.

More than a few residents told FOX 8 that they were hoping this latest winter blast would be the last.

“I’m over it,” said Becky Sims, “I just think this has lasted long enough, I’m ready for the ground hog to be right.”

