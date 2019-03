CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Transportation is making sure the roads are ready for a coating of snow.

ODOT reports several hundred crews are pretreating roads Sunday.

As of 11:20am, we have 550 crews out across the state, including this truck on US 62 in Highland County. Please give them plenty of room to as they work to keep roads clear of snow and ice. Get updated travel information at https://t.co/ulNKKYsusD. pic.twitter.com/tSMZWukiqO — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) March 3, 2019

You can check the latest FOX 8 forecast here.