No major snow event Sunday, but probably enough to shovel

CLEVELAND, Ohio - There's a winter weather advisory in effect for Jefferson, Carroll, Coshocton, Tuscarawas and Columbiana counties through 1 a.m. Monday.
The main concern is slick roads.
More details on the warning here.
Snow develops after lunch from south to north.
General amounts will be between T-2″. You’ll find those with the lower amounts (<1″) in our northwestern communities to the higher amounts southeast. Snow will develop after 1 p.m. and taper off around 9 p.m. Watch out for snow covered roads, especially in the late afternoon when the snow is expected to be more widespread.
Here is your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:
Latest forecast information, here.
41.499320 -81.694361