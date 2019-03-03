No major snow event Sunday, but probably enough to shovel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - There's a winter weather advisory in effect for Jefferson, Carroll, Coshocton, Tuscarawas and Columbiana counties through 1 a.m. Monday.

The main concern is slick roads.

Snow develops after lunch from south to north.

General amounts will be between T-2″. You’ll find those with the lower amounts (<1″) in our northwestern communities to the higher amounts southeast. Snow will develop after 1 p.m. and taper off around 9 p.m. Watch out for snow covered roads, especially in the late afternoon when the snow is expected to be more widespread.

