No major snow event Sunday, but probably enough to shovel

Posted 7:18 am, March 3, 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio - There's a winter weather advisory in effect for Jefferson, Carroll, Coshocton, Tuscarawas and Columbiana counties through 1 a.m. Monday.

The main concern is slick roads.

Snow develops after lunch from south to north. 

General amounts will be between T-2″.  You’ll find those with the lower amounts (<1″) in our northwestern communities to the higher amounts southeast.  Snow will develop after 1 p.m. and taper off around 9 p.m.  Watch out for snow covered roads, especially in the late afternoon when the snow is expected to be more widespread.

