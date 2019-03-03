Music, food and prizes! Westlake Market District hosting grand opening celebration Thursday

WESTLAKE, Ohio — A grocery store at Crocker Park has been remodeled and will have its grand opening next, featuring a special guest from Food Network.

The Westlake Market District, formerly a Giant Eagle grocery store, is having it’s grand opening Thursday at 9:30 a.m. It will be the city’s newest dining, cooking and food shopping destination.

According to event organizers, the new store will offer a unique selection of fresh meats, seafood, charcuterie, artisan cheeses, bakery items, natural & organic foods, international offerings, freshly prepared foods, as well as bulk, local, and deli options.

The store will also have an in-store bar.

The celebration will feature Sunny Anderson, host of Food Network’s Sunny’s Kitchen.

At 10:30 a.m. festivities will kick off with a ribbon cutting, followed by a VIP tour of the store with Anderson.

Shoppers can grab raffle tickets beginning at 9:30 a.m. for a chance to win one of five spots on the tour.

Anderson will be hosting a book signing in the store from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. You must pre-register for the event, here.

Market District will provide live music, entertainment, family activities and a free photo booth, as well as opportunities to sample signature Market District recipes and chef-selected foods.

The first 500 store guests will receive a gift card with a mystery value of up to $100.

Click here for more on the grand opening event.

More on Market District, here.