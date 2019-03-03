Massive garage fire in Euclid under investigation
EUCLID, Ohio – The Euclid Fire Department responded to a fire on Chardon Road around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
According to the fire department, firefighters found a 2,400 square foot garage burning when they arrived on scene.
The fire spread to a nearby storage shed while firefighters were trying to get the blaze under control.
According to Euclid fire, fire investigators have been called in to determine a cause.
If you can help, call (216)289-8425.
No one was hurt.
41.566603 -81.516579