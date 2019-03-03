× Massive garage fire in Euclid under investigation

EUCLID, Ohio – The Euclid Fire Department responded to a fire on Chardon Road around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to the fire department, firefighters found a 2,400 square foot garage burning when they arrived on scene.

The fire spread to a nearby storage shed while firefighters were trying to get the blaze under control.

According to Euclid fire, fire investigators have been called in to determine a cause.

If you can help, call (216)289-8425.

No one was hurt.