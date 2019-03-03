House Judiciary committee to request Trump-related documents

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 25: U.S. Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) listens during a House Rules Committee meeting at the U.S. Capitol February 25, 2019 in Washington, DC. The Democrat-led committee is meeting to consider a resolution to block the national emergency declaration that seeks to allow President Trump to shift spending to fund sections of a U.S.-Mexico border wall. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The chairman of the House committee that would be in charge of impeachment says the committee will request documents on Monday from more than 60 people from President Donald Trump’s administration, family and business as it begins investigations.

Democratic Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York says the House Judiciary Committee’s inquiries are intended “to present the case to the American people about obstruction of justice, corruption and abuse of power.”

Nadler isn’t calling the inquiry an impeachment investigation but tells ABC’s ‘This Week” that House Democrats now in the majority are simply doing “our job to protect the rule of law” after Republicans during the first two years of Trump’s term were “shielding the president from any property accountability.”

He says “we’re far from making decisions” about impeachment.

