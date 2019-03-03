Friend helps classmate buy motorized wheelchair



NORMAN, Arkansas – Students at the Caddo Hills School District in Arkansas are making headlines, after the district posted a sweet photo on their Facebook page.

It’s a photo of a student surprising his fellow classmate with a motorized wheelchair.

Tanner Wilson saved his money for two years to buy the chair for Brandon Qualls.

Brandon had a manual wheelchair but had a hard time getting around.

“Brandon, he’s just always been there for me,” Tanner told KATV.

Brandon said it was his dream to have a motorized wheelchair.

One of Brandon’s teachers painted flames on the side for him.