Friend helps classmate buy motorized wheelchair

Posted 7:52 am, March 3, 2019, by


NORMAN, Arkansas – Students at the Caddo Hills School District in Arkansas are making headlines, after the district posted a sweet photo on their Facebook page.

It’s a photo of a student surprising his fellow classmate with a motorized wheelchair.

Tanner Wilson saved his money for two years to buy the chair for Brandon Qualls.

Brandon had a manual wheelchair but had a hard time getting around.

“Brandon, he’s just always been there for me,” Tanner told KATV.

Brandon said it was his dream to have a motorized wheelchair.

One of Brandon’s teachers painted flames on the side for him.

Google Map for coordinates 34.455100 by -93.680191.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.