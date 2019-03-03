Cold blast moving in with single digit wind chills Monday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A few snow showers remain as a front swings in through midnight.

Here's a look at your overnight FOX 8 Hour-By-Hour Temperatures:

A cold blast moves in behind the front tonight with temperatures dipping down into the mid teens. Winds will pick up a bit creating single digit winds chills Monday morning. Bundle up! It’s going to be a cold couple of days! Highs tomorrow will reach low 20’s!

A very cold start Tuesday with sub-zero wind chills and single digit lows. Temperatures will struggle to reach 20°! Scattered lake effect snow showers expected, little to no accumulation. End of the week looking a little more seasonable, even a bit of warm-up! But it comes at a price…windy, rain, wintry mix to lake effect snow!

Here is your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

