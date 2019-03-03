WATCH LIVE: One dead, several injured including children in multi-vehicle crash on I-90W, police say

CLEVELAND — Emergency crews are investigating a fatal Sunday evening crash.

According to Cleveland police, two cars were involved in an accident on I-90 heading westbound.

One car hit the other, crashing through the fence and landing on North Marginal Road.

Several EMS crews are on scene.

Police say one person has died.

EMS is reportedly transporting other injured people, including multiple children, to MetroHealth Medical Center. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. We will provide more updates as they become available.