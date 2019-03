CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police responded to a shooting Sunday around 3 a.m. in the 7800 block of Woodland Ave.

According to police, they found a 19-year-old on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to University Hospitals where he was pronounced deceased.

Cleveland police say they’ve arrested an 18-year-old suspect for the crime.

According to policce, the preliminary investigation indicates the shooting may be connected to a robbery.