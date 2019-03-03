× Cleveland deli owner opens fire at two men who tried to rob him

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police are searching for two men who attempted to rob Clark Deli on W 73rd Sunday morning.

The owner of the deli tells FOX 8 two men concealing their faces wearing hooded sweatshirts entered his deli around 10 a.m.

The owner says one of the would-be robbers had a gun and tried to get the owner to open the cash register.

That’s when the owner says he pulled out his gun and shot at the men. The suspects ran from the store.

The bullets from the owner’s gun shattered the glass coolers.

The owner was not hurt.

He says he was also robbed just two weeks ago at gunpoint by another man.

Cleveland police are investigating.